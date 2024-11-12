KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming stated today that euthanasia, or putting to sleep, is used only as a last resort by local councils in the management of stray animals.

He said currently, the ministry uses methods such as capturing, claiming, and prioritising autopsies or handing over stray dogs or cats to NGOs for relocation.

“Euthanasia, or put to sleep, is only conducted as a last resort in the management of stray animals. This is done only for animals that are diseased, frail, causing a nuisance, or posing a danger to the public, including those with rabies,” he said during the housing and local government ministry winding-up session of the Budget 2025.

Nga said Currently, the guidelines for the capture and disposal of stray dogs in Local authority areas are used by all state authorities in managing stray animal issues.

“The guidelines were introduced in 2014 and updated in 2022. They are applied together with the Dog Licensing By-Laws for enforcement purposes by local authorities within their respective administrative areas.

“These guidelines were developed comprehensively with the cooperation of the Department of Veterinary Services, animal welfare NGOs, and representatives from local authorities, in line with the provisions of the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” he said.

Nga added that among the methods for managing stray dogs is the Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) approach, implemented by the Penang City Council in collaboration with the NGO International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA) since 2019.

“The TNR method has recorded the capture of 5,308 dogs by local authorities, which were then released back into public areas without anti-rabies booster vaccinations,” he said.

Nga said that the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release (TNVR) method has not yet been recognized as a standard international mechanism and would impose significant financial and human resource implications on each local authority if implemented.

“If the TNVR method is adopted, the number of stray animals will not decrease but will continue to increase the risk to public order, safety, and well-being.

“To date, this issue continues to cause disturbances in the community, such as property damage, road accidents, faecal littering on roads and sidewalks, as well as cases of bites, injuries, and the risk of spreading rabies,” he said.

He pointed out that the number of complaints related to stray dogs in 2023, specifically in Sarawak, was 2,712, with 15,831 dog bite cases and 109 rabies cases.

“As of August 2024, 1,027 complaints about stray dogs have been received, with 12,529 dog bite cases and five rabies cases.

“This decrease in statistics is due to proactive measures by local authorities, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services, which conducted 2,386 operations to capture and dispose of stray dogs and cats throughout the year,” he said.

Nga reminded that if the ministry receives complaints regarding any party not adhering to these guidelines, it will investigate the matter and take further action, including disciplinary measures.

“We have the Animal Welfare Act and very clear guidelines. Any local authority failing to comply will face investigations and disciplinary action according to existing laws. That is clear.

“For those who keep animals irresponsibly, I urge them, if they are unable to care for these animals, then do not take them in only to abandon them later. I appeal to everyone to ensure that this issue does not happen again,” he added.