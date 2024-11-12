PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — The one-stop call centre (PPS) for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) is established to provide clear and accurate explanations and avoid confusion among civil servants regarding the new remuneration system.

Director-general of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said that that the establishment of the PPS makes it easier for civil servants who still have doubts about the SSPA to ask questions directly to officers who are members of the SSPA Review Committee.

He said that the 20 officers manning the PPS are directly involved and have in-depth knowledge of the SSPA system, ensuring that detailed explanations are provided to civil servants to resolve any confusion.

“As such, I once again call on all civil servants to opt for the SSPA, as it offers a better guarantee for their pension benefits,” he told Bernama after launching the PPS SSPA today.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that data obtained by the Public Service Department (PSD) shows that civil servants’ reception of the SSPA has been very positive, and there are still two weeks left for them to decide whether to opt for SSPA or remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).

The civil servants have 40 days from Oct 21 until Nov 30 to opt for SSPA in place of SSM, with the new system taking effect on Dec 1.

When asked whether the option period would be extended, Wan Ahmad Dahlan that the 40 days allocated by the government is more than enough.

“For those who wish to receive a salary adjustment in December, they must make their choice before or by Nov 15. If they sign the option after Nov 15, the salary adjustment will be reflected in January 2025,” he explained.

Regarding the call centre, civil servants can contact the hotline at 03-8885 3380, which operates Monday to Friday (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays) from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Since the introduction of the SSPA through the Service Circular No. 1 of 2024 on Sept 13, a total of 54 engagement sessions have been held to provide explanations regarding the remuneration system.

The introduction of the SSPA is part of a larger Public Service Reform Agenda, aimed at enhancing the quality of public service while also helping to reduce the cost of living for civil servants. The system was developed in line with Malaysia Madani policy and the government’s aspirations to improve the efficiency of the public sector. — Bernama