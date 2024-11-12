KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A man who filed a false police report claiming he was robbed to avoid paying a RM70 replacement fee for his lost identity card (MyKad) could now face a fine of up to RM2,000 instead.

According to the New Straits Times, the 36-year-old real estate agent initially told police that two men on motorcycles had threatened him with knives and stolen his belongings while he was walking in a village area in Puchong.

However, Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police found the man had made the whole thing up.

“Police investigations revealed there was no such robbery.

“The man had simply lost his identification card and fabricated the story to avoid paying the replacement fee,” he was quoted as saying

The case is being investigated under Sections 182, 395, and 397 of the Penal Code for lodging a false report and armed robbery.

“The investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions,” Wan Azlan added.

He also urged the public not to file false reports for personal gain, warning, “This offence could lead to a penalty of up to six months in jail, an RM2,000 fine, or both if convicted.”