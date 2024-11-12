KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A 28-year-old delivery driver was arrested early this morning for allegedly breaking into a building in Bukit OUG by hurling a petrol bomb at its glass door, according to Kuala Lumpur police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Rusdi Isa in a statement this evening said authorities were alerted to the incident around 4am by a member of the public.

Earlier today, several news outlet reported that Bukit OUG residents heard an explosion at 4am at a commercial complex across the road from the Bukit OUG condominium.

“Police apprehended the suspect upon arriving at the scene,” Rusdi said in a statement.

Officers found the man in possession of eight plastic bottles filled with petrol, each attached to a firecracker, and an aluminium bottle suspected to contain firecrackers.

Rusdi said the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive material, as well as Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for carrying offensive weapons in public.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999, or their nearest police station.