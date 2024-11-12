KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, 65, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today, to five alternative charges of misappropriating RM1.06 million belonging to the Perlis government.

The charges were read out to him before Judge Azura Alwi.

According to the five charges, Azlan is alleged to have misappropriated RM1.06 million belonging to the Perlis government in payments to Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd through invoices and orders from the Perlis government in Financial Year 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 by ordering the money to be deposited into his Maybank and CIMB accounts.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman branch here, the CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch and at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel here between February 19, 2014, and December 2017.

The charges were framed under 403 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping and shall also be liable to fine upon conviction.

The former Bintong Assemblyman also maintained his not guilty plea on five main charges, namely as an agent of the Perlis in his capacity as then Perlis menteri besar, to using several documents containing false details to make claims for an overseas holiday in London, the United Kingdom, when no such trip was made.

The documents included invoices and quotations for return air tickets and hotel accommodation, issued by Sri Kedawang Travel & Tours (W) Sdn Bhd and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, and Perlis state government order form AM 75E, which were allegedly used for making claims for air tickets, hotel accommodation and transport.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office, Kompleks Dewan Undangan Negeri, Persiaran Wawasan, here, between December 2013 and December 2017.

He was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the false claims or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

Meanwhile, KLCC CIMB Bank Branch Customer Service manager Mohd Nazrie Mohmad Kahar, 50, told the court that Aidil Travel issued a cheque amounting to RM222,811.95 in the name of Azlan Man, seven years ago.

“The check is a withdrawal transaction for April 3, 2017, with the details on Aidil Travel’s CIMB bank statement account stating HOUSE CHQ DR which means the transaction was for withdrawal by check into the CIMB Bank account,” he said when reading his witness statement.

Mohd Nazrie, who is the ninth prosecution witness, said the travel company issued five cash cheques for RM225,772.40 at CIMB Bank Kampung Baru branch on December 28, 2017.

The court set February 3 next year to continue the hearing and this December 6 for case management.

Azlan is also facing five charges of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to RM1,059,675.25 from Sri Kedawang Travel, Aidil Travel and Abdul Rahim Halim, from Aidil Travel.

He was alleged to have received the money through three Maybank cheques and one CIMB cheque which was paid into his Maybank and CIMB accounts and in cash from Abdul Rahim.

The offence was committed at Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman branch here, CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch and Sheraton Imperial Hotel here, between February 19, 2014, and December 2017.

The charges, framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and can be fined not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted. — Bernama