KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — City police have stepped up their investigation into a case of alleged bullying at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), following the injury of a 19-year-old male cadet.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said statements have been taken from the alleged victim who is a third-year cadet at UPNM, and eight other people as part of investigations so far.

“We have recorded statements from the victim and other witnesses, and we will be questioning the suspect, a senior cadet at UPNM, later today at the Cheras police headquarters.

“We are investigating under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” he was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.

Section 325 criminalises causing grievous hurt to another person, which is punishable by a jail sentence of up to seven years, and a fine.

The senior policeman advised the public to avoid speculation that could impede the investigation process.

“Let the police investigate the case thoroughly,” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement yesterday, Rusdi confirmed receiving a police report about the case on November 8 although the incident reportedly happened earlier on October 21 at about 10.45pm near UPNM’s marching ground, following a roll call.

The case has been widely shared on social media, sparking outrage after a woman claimed her brother, a 19-year-old UPNM cadet, suffered fractures to his ribs after being stomped on by a senior.