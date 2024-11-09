MIRI, Nov 9 — Two men were paid RM5,000 to smuggle nearly 22 kilograms of drugs from Peninsular Malaysia into Sarawak were arrested at the outer arrival hall of Miri Airport recently, Bernama reported.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the local suspects, aged 36 and 42, were apprehended in an operation conducted by a team of officers from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) of the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters.

He said both suspects were found in possession of 10.83kg of Eramin 5 pills, 4.1kg of ecstasy pills, and 7kg of syabu, with an estimated total value of RM1,991,700.

Mancha said investigations revealed that the drugs were obtained from Peninsular Malaysia before being brought into Miri via the airport, with the suspects receiving RM5,000 for the job.

“Preliminary urine tests on both suspects also returned positive results for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and benzo drugs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Both suspects are currently remanded until November 13, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.