KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Health Ministry is set to review findings from an investigation into claims of therapeutic benefits from an ‘ion therapy well’ in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today confirmed that the probe, initiated by the Negeri Sembilan Health Department on October 30, followed viral TikTok videos promoting the well’s alleged ability to treat stroke symptoms through “special ionic treatment.”

“It’s very important for us to remain well-informed, health literacy is key,” he said on the sidelines of the Kedah Amanah convention in Kubang Pasu, as quoted in a report by the New Straits Times.

“Don’t be easily misled by any medical claim, don’t be too gullible,” he added.

Social media users have been widely sharing videos about the ion therapy well, suggesting it can alleviate various ailments, including nerve issues and chronic conditions, by harnessing so-called “ionic” properties.

These claims have raised concerns among health authorities about the lack of scientific evidence supporting such benefits, particularly given the potential health implications of unverified treatments.

Dzulkefly emphasised the importance of health literacy and urged the public to seek scientifically backed treatments.

He underscored the need to avoid “overly trusting” health-related claims, reminding Malaysians that credible medical interventions are grounded in rigorous scientific evaluation.