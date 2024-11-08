KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) confirmed that six members of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) were injured in an explosion near Saida Stadium, Lebanon, yesterday.

According to a statement from the MAF Headquarters, the incident occurred at 1.54 pm local time (7.54 pm Malaysian time) while the MALBATT 850-12 team was travelling from Beirut to Marakah Camp.

It said that the explosion targeted a civilian vehicle heading to Beirut but also caused damage to a bus transporting MALBATT 850-12 personnel.

“The incident left six members of MALBATT injured, including five MALBATT 850-12 personnel who suffered various minor injuries, with one member sustaining a suspected closed fracture to the left arm.

“Another member from MALBATT 850-11 also sustained minor injuries,” said the statement.

According to the MAF, the member who sustained an arm injury was immediately taken to Hamood Hospital in Saida for treatment by the MALBATT 850-11 medical officer.

“The MAF will continue to closely monitor the this situation and will provide updates on the incident from time to time.

“The MAF remains committed to the safety and well-being of its members as they carry out peacekeeping missions under the United Nations (UN) banner,” the statement read.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin when contacted confirmed the incident.

The first deployment of the MALBATT 850-12 team, consisting of 220 officers and members of other ranks, began yesterday and will continue in stages until Nov 18 as part of their peacekeeping mission under the UN in Lebanon. — Bernama