KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 8 — Selangor is mulling flood mitigation proposals involving underground tunnels based on similar models in Japan, said State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim.

He said the estimated RM6 billion project proposal had been submitted to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, because they also involved several areas in the federal capital.

“This is part of the study that will be involved under the Air Selangor Master Plan. Based on expert opinion, our rivers cannot manage the extraordinary rainfall, and this will not only be able to save Selangor but also Kuala Lumpur.

“As is done in Japan, we take the main river that flows into Selangor in Kuala Lumpur, for example Sungai Gombak, we tap the water overflow there and channel it to a river basin or to the sea to avoid the flooding problem,” he said.

He told reporters this today after the Selangor Package B Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) project handover ceremony at the Rantau Panjang Pump House.

Commenting on the project handover, he said it was a water management measure whereby raw water will be channelled from the Hang Tuah Reservoir, Bestari Jaya, to the water intake inlet of the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant in case of pollution in Sungai Langat and Sungai Selangor.

“If there is pollution, this pond is able (to supply clean water) for five days but we are confident that usually if there is pollution it does not take that long to deal with it,” he said.

Izham said the three other SJAM packages, covering A, C, and D, are now at a 94.5 per cent completion, with a total cost of RM320 million.

“I will also discuss with the State Economic Planning Unit because I am also interested in the idea in Japan where places like this are used as tourist attractions as well as for educational purposes,” he said. — Bernama