PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is still continuing its efforts to provide education to the children of former GISB Holding (GISBH) followers who were rescued through Op Global in accordance with the curriculum set by the ministry.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said the ministry had started sessions (learning) for the children with psycho-social classes in the first two weeks to assess their psycho-social needs.

“Now, they have all started school classes as usual, according to our curriculum with guidance from teachers who have been assigned,” she told reporters after attending the Ministry of Education’s 14th Convocation Ceremony of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), here yesterday.

Fadhlina was reported on Sept 23, to have said that the education ministry would take over the education aspects of more than 300 children rescued through Op Global since Oct 1.

She said the education programme for the dropouts, who had not received any formal education before, would use special modules at their current shelters.

“Alhamdulillah, so far, everyone has followed the mainstream education with the help of teachers who we have placed in places wherever these children are,” she said.

The media had earlier reported that police through Op Global rescued 402 individuals, 201 males and 201 females aged between one to 17 years in raids at 20 charity homes around Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on suspicion of being victims of exploitation.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina also informed that more than 6,000 IPG teacher graduates had received their placements on Sept 30, before their convocation ceremony.

“They have got placements and started carrying out their duties as teachers. These IPG graduates will be placed in primary and secondary schools,” she said.

When asked about the placement of teachers in Sabah, Sarawak, or throughout the country, she stressed that teachers are needed in all areas and will be distributed fairly.

The 14th IPG Convocation Ceremony of the Ministry of Education, which lasted for five days starting Nov 3, involved 6,382 graduates who completed their studies and teacher training at 28 IPG campuses and English Language Teaching Centres. — Bernama



