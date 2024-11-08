LABUAN, Nov 8 — The owner of a pickup truck had the shock of his life today when he found a small python coiled up on the vehicle’s dashboard at Kampung Sungai Labu here.

It is not known how the reptile managed to make its way into the vehicle, but the snake’s presence sent shivers down the owner’s spine.

The man was about to leave for work at around 7am when he discovered the unwelcome guest.

An APM personnel member handles the reptile safely. — The Borneo Post pic

A spokesman from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) said APM Labuan received a report at 7.23am and despatched a team to the location.

An APM personnel member handles the reptile safely.

“We managed to capture the snake using special tools without hurting it.

“The reptile was then taken to the APM office before it was handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action,” said the spokesman, who added the operation ended without any incident. — The Borneo Post





