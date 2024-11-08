BEIJING, Nov 8 — President Xi Jinping expressed deep satisfaction at meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, highlighting the strengthening ties between China and Malaysia.

Reflecting on recent diplomatic advancements, Xi emphasised the significance of 50 years of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations.

“I am very happy to meet the Prime Minister again,” Xi said, acknowledging the landmark anniversary celebrated this year in bilateral relations.

He recalled Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim’s recent state visit to China, which, Xi noted, enabled crucial discussions on advancing bilateral relations.

“I had a candid and friendly exchange with His Majesty, and we reached a broad consensus on promoting high-level development of our relations,” he remarked during a courtesy call by Anwar at the Great Hall of People yesterday.

Xi also extended greetings to Sultan Ibrahim, underscoring his respect and friendship.

Xi pointed to Anwar’s visit in March as foundational for a new era of bilateral cooperation, saying, “We reached an important consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future and outlined a blueprint for the new era.”

Over the past year, he noted, both countries have maintained close exchanges and cooperation across various sectors, with the shared future project yielding beneficial outcomes for both nations.

As Malaysia emerges as a vital market and a key player in the Global South, Xi underscored the extensive common interests shared between the two nations, particularly in trade, development, and regional cooperation.

“This year marks both the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the China-Malaysia Friendship Year. Over these decades, our trade has increased nearly 1,000-fold, and our friendship has shown we are good neighbours, good friends, and partners in development,” Xi said.

Looking forward, Xi sees China-Malaysia relations at a promising new starting point.

“The future of our relations is bright,” he said. “China is ready to work with Malaysia to advance our shared future project practically, making new contributions to the prosperity and stability of both countries and the region.”

Expressing hope for continued collaboration, Xi concluded: “Let us work together to build a more glorious future for our countries and the broader region.” — Bernama