KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is considering a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags by 2026.

In a written reply posted on the Parliament’s website, NRES stated that this policy is already in force in Negeri Sembilan, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

The Federal Territories have also largely stopped providing conventional single-use plastic bags and are promoting the use of biodegradable ones.

“The Ministry is also reviewing implementing the user-pay principle by setting a new direction.

“The Ministry has received positive feedback from the engagement sessions with state governments and local authorities in nine states, with the next round planned in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, and Sabah,” it said.

The written reply addressed a question by Datuk Dr. Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) about the progress in implementing Malaysia’s Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030 and the Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030.

NRES emphasised its commitment and said the ongoing campaigns and engagement sessions involving all stakeholders are crucial to ensure the success of plastics sustainability.

Consequently, the ministry will continue to collaborate with various parties, especially industry and non-governmental organisations, to raise public awareness.

The government will continue working to improve sustainable plastic management, including addressing plastic waste pollution in marine ecosystems.

Regarding measures to address claims that Malaysians consume an average of 502.3 mg of microplastics daily, NRES noted that this study is linked to seafood consumption habits.

“This situation may arise due to plastic waste pollution that ‘escapes’ or is ‘not collected’ or ‘disposed of’ intentionally or unintentionally into the environment, eventually reaching rivers, drainage systems, and ultimately, the oceans. This issue is also associated with marine litter or marine debris.

“The Ministry has taken various steps to address marine litter issues and reduce single-use plastic consumption, guided by the National Marine Litter Policy and Action Plan 2021-2030, the Malaysia Plastics Sustainability Roadmap 2021-2030, and the Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030,” the reply added. — Bernama