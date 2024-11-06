ISTANBUL, Nov 6 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s inaugural official visit to Turkiye concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with an emphasis on accelerating digital transformation across the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Following his visit, which included several high-level bilateral meetings with representatives from various OIC countries, Fahmi highlighted key issues raised during the discussions, particularly around cybersecurity and efforts to boost trade relations within the network of countries.

The minister pointed out that 17 of the 57 member countries are still classified as least developed, underscoring the need for collective efforts to bridge the development gap and create more equitable opportunities for advancement across the OIC.

“This is a big challenge but my meetings with several ministers, including from Turkiye, Palestine, and some other discussions, show that we can examine the relationship among the countries concerned.

“What we can do to not only strengthen relations but exchange expertise and increase trade between countries,” he told Bernama after the closing ceremony of OIC’s 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) yesterday.

The minister was on a three-day working visit to Turkiye and attended the OIC’s COMCEC held at Lütfi Kirdar Congress Centre in Istanbul between Nov 2 and 5, 2024. COMCEC’s main objective is to address the economic challenges of the Islamic ummah and contribute to member countries’ development efforts.

Fahmi also delivered a statement on behalf of the Asian Group of OIC member states at COMCEC. He was one of three representatives to give the statement, alongside those from Qatar and Gambia.

This is the first time in 40 years that a Malaysian minister has attended COMCEC, the last being Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in 1984.

The minister pointed out that OIC member states must prioritise the sharing of best practices and foster robust collaboration among Islamic nations to develop modern, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystems, effectively phasing out outdated traditional methods.

Additionally, he participated in the exchange of views on the Digital Transformation of Payment Systems in OIC member states on Monday. Fahmi emphasised that coordinated efforts and shared learning among the OIC member states are essential to drive the next wave of digital transformation.

During the visit, Fahmi held bilateral meetings with Turkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) State Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh on possible cooperation and investment in digital infrastructure and technology.

He also met with the Palestine Minister of National Economy Mohammad al-Amour on Tuesday to discuss possible cooperation between Malaysia and Palestine in various areas, as well as the Director-General of the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Zehra Zumrut Selcuk.

Fahmi, who arrived in Istanbul on Nov 3 for a working visit until Nov 5, also took the opportunity to meet with students and 30 members of the Malaysian diaspora in the country. — Bernama



