KOTA KINABALU, Nov 5 — The Sabah chapters of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) ended months of speculation heading into the state elections with an informal meeting to solidify their pact.

In a statement issued today, members of the two coalitions said that their meeting was aimed at laying the foundation for their cooperation.

“To this end, both parties agreed to establish a channel of communication to refine their collaborative efforts, including being open to building relationships with other parties in preparation for the upcoming Sabah State Election,” they said.

Both also agreed that any steps forward will be decided through mutual discussions between the leadership of both parties.

They added that the meeting was aimed at “fostering a spirit of unity in line with the understanding between the top leaders of both parties” — referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The meeting was attended by Sabah BN chairman and Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, along with PH leaders, including Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Arthur Kurup, Sabah DAP vice-chairman Jannie Lasimbang, Sabah MCA chairman Datuk Teah Heok Kuin, United Progressive Kinabalu deputy president Datuk Donald Mojuntin, Sabah MIC chairman Peer Muhdmad Kadir and Sabah Amanah chairman Lahirul Latigu.

Political pundits have speculated whether Sabah PH will follow the federal government formula and work with BN or ally with the local Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition in the elections.

Initially, GRS consisted of a pact between BN and GRS in 2020, but a fallout between Bung and GRS chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor led to PH stepping in as a potential partner.