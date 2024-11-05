KOTA KINABALU, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on tropical storm Yinxing that is moving north-westward with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 111 kilometres an hour (km/h).

The department said in a statement that the tropical storm was located at a latitude of 15.8 north and a longitude of 128.2 east, approximately 581km north-east of Naga City, the Philippines.

The statement added that the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is 1,586km to north-east Kudat, Sabah and it does not pose a significant threat to Malaysia. — Bernama