KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The public has been reminded to be vigilant with the dissemination of invitations for a meeting on the implementation of the 5G tower project and the JENDELA 2 project in Sabah, which will allegedly take place at a hotel in the capital tomorrow.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement tonight that the invitation was not true and was done by irresponsible parties to deceive the public.

“A police report has been lodged by the MCMC in relation to the matter,” the statement said.

According to the MCMC, any announcement or information on the implementation of such projects will be made through the commission’s official channels.

In this regard, the commission urged the public to visit the MCMC’s official website for certainty and confirmation on the event it organised. — Bernama