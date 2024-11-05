KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian man who was reportedly a mercenary in fighting in Ukraine against Russia has been identified as Lee Bing Hang and is believed to still be alive and well.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said preliminary investigations found Lee, 20, was wounded in the ankle by shrapnel from a Russian drone and have completed his treatment.

During the drone attack, Lee managed to escape but dropped his MyKad and driving license, but managed to retain his passport, he added.

He explained that investigations showed that Lee was motivated to sign up as a mercenary because of his interest in the military and attractive salary of up to US$2,700 a month.

“In addition, family issues also spurred him to distance himself as Lee was brought up by his mother in Perlis after she separated from his father when he was young,” he told Bernama here today.

Razarudin also shared that Lee became a mercenary in Ukraine in April after applying on the Ukrainian military’s website and was the sole participant from Malaysia.

“He studied his A Levels at a private college in Petaling Jaya and took a degree course at a college in Subang Jaya before stopping early this year.

“It is understood that Lee went to United Kingdom in March before signing up for the Ukraine-Russia and did not plan to return home,” he said.

Several photographs showing a MyKad and a Malaysian driving license with a Perlis address that were allegedly found in a battlefield in Ukraine after Russian forces captured a Ukrainian base in Levadne, Zaporizhia had gone viral previously. — Bernama