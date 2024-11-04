KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — TM has issued a statement acknowledging the government’s decision to select U Mobile for the country’s second 5G network implementation. The company said it remains supportive of initiatives that enhance the benefits of 5G technology for the rakyat, businesses, and the nation as a whole.

As Malaysia’s leading fibre infrastructure provider, TM said it has extensive nationwide fibre coverage, robust digital platforms, and proven rollout experience. It will leverage its core competencies to support the industry’s technological advancement, including the 5G ecosystem.

TM added that they remain focused on delivering 5G services and solutions to its consumers and business segments. Their priority is to ensure that all customers continue to have seamless access to reliable 5G services and ecosystem.

The broadband giant emphasised that it is committed to playing a key role in building a digital nation in line with its goal to be a Digital Powerhouse by 2030. They will continue to support the 5G ecosystem and drive digital innovation for all Malaysians.

Yesterday, U Mobile issued a statement thanking the government for choosing them to roll out the second 5G network which will compete with Digital Nasional Berhad. U Mobile said it is excited to collaborate with various stakeholders including CelcomDigi, and TM to deliver a world-class 5G Advanced services to Malaysian consumers.

CelcomDigi has recently said that it will be discussing with various stakeholders on its viable options forward. In a statement issued today, The telco added that it believed to have presented a compelling technical and commercial proposal to build the second 5G network. It added that they are confident to commence nationwide rollout almost immediately after the spectrum award and are capable to build a 5G network that will match its 4G and 4G+ network coverage within the shortest time possible. — SoyaCincau