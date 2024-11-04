NARATHIWAT, Nov 4 — Six Malaysians, who were arrested at a hotel near Sungai Golok allegedly for drug possession on Friday, will be charged in court.

Sungai Golok Police chief Col. Pol. Jedsadavit Ingprapan said that in addition to the drug offence, the suspects are being investigated for allegedly entering Thailand without valid documents.

“They will be charged in court in the near future on two charges,” he told Bernama when contacted on Sunday.

Jedsadavit said the suspects are currently being detained at the Sungai Golok police station lock-up and will be transferred to the Narathiwat Court lock-up on Monday pending prosecution.

On Friday, the Narcotics Division from the Sungai Golok police station raided a hotel near Sungai Golok at 5am and arrested six Malaysians, aged between 25 and 34, for drug possession.

As a result of the police investigation, it was found that the suspects were in possession of 6,000 Yaba pills. — Bernama