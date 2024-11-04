KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Transport minister Anthony Loke has announced steps to phase out natural gas for vehicles (NGV) and NGV-powered vehicles, starting from next year.

Loke said the government will no longer allow the registration of NGV-powered motor vehicles from July 1, 2024, as part of efforts to gradually discontinue the use of NGV nationwide, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

“This measure prioritises the safety of road users and the public,” he said, adding that only about 44,383 NGV vehicles remain on the road, representing just 0.2 per cent of the nation’s motor vehicles, excluding motorcycles.

According to Loke, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will also begin halting NGV sales in stages starting from the same date.

Loke also announced an aid programme to support NGV vehicle owners during this transition period.

MORE TO COME