KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Customs Department has denied allegations circulating on social media that its director-general misused government funds for a personal vacation in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the viral post, Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin allegedly travelled to Bangkok with family members on a business class flight paid for by public funds.

In a statement yesterday, the department called the claims unfounded and irresponsible.

It said the D-G’s two-day leave, taken on Oct 30 and Nov 1, was approved through the HRMIS system by the Treasury secretary-general, in line with procedures.

She was also granted approval to travel abroad for personal reasons, in compliance with General Circular No. 3 of 2012, which regulates public officials' private international travel.

The department said Anis Rizana covered all the costs of her private visit and that no departmental funds were used for her travel, accommodation, or any other expenses related to the trip to Bangkok.

The Customs Department also said it has filed a police report over the allegations, which it also urged the public not to continue spreading.

Previously, the Customs D-G was also accused of interfering in the arrest and investigation of a luxury vehicle smuggling syndicate in Sarawak, which the department also denied.

However, allegations of abuse and irregularity against her continue to spread on social media platforms.