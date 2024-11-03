KUNAK, Nov 3 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) is prepared to contest independently in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election if no cooperation agreement is reached with other parties, said its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He explained that BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have discussed possible cooperation, including potential collaboration with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), to face the state election, expected to take place by next year.

“However, statements from some local and party leaders have suggested that they may also consider running solo in the next state election.

“If they choose to go solo, Sabah BN and UMNO are ready to respond. In fact, I invite any party that plans to run alone in the upcoming state election to be prepared for strong opposition from us,” said the Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman in a statement today.

Bung Moktar added that Sabah BN and UMNO are undaunted and have prepared their machinery to face the upcoming election. — Bernama



