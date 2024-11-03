KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Traffic flow on main expressways leading into the Klang Valley remains under control this morning, although an increase is anticipated by noon as city residents return to the capital following last Thursday’s Deepavali holiday.

According to a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) as of 10 am, traffic was generally smooth, with only one congested stretch spanning three kilometres from Senawang to Port Dickson on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), due to an accident at KM 256.6.

He said PLUS has activated seven smart lane routes from 9 this morning until 10 tonight to facilitate motorists.

“The stretches include Putra Mahkota to Southville City, Rawang to Sungai Buaya in both directions, Sungkai to Slim River also in both directions and Senai to Kulai,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free number 1-800-88-0000 and @plustrafik or @llmtrafik on X, or the MHA toll-free number 1-800-88-7752.

Meanwhile, the traffic situation on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway is reported to be under control.

“However, the number of vehicles is expected to increase on all major expressways by noon,” he said. — Bernama