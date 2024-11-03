KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Mobile network operator CelcomDigi today reasserted its technical and financial expertise to develop Malaysia’s second 5G network, which regulators unexpectedly awarded to the smaller U-Mobile.

In a statement today, the firm said was considering other viable options following the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announcement on Friday.

“We believe we have presented a compelling technical and commercial proposal to build the second 5G network, leveraging on our financial standing and track record of investing in and deploying large-scale mobile networks, and delivering affordable, high-quality services to the rakyat.

“This included the ability to commence nationwide rollout almost immediately after spectrum award, to build a 5G network that will match the population coverage of our 4G and 4G+ network within the shortest time possible,” it said in a statement.

It then assured customers that the development would not affect their experience with the firm’s 5G infrastructure.

On Friday, the MCMC said it has selected U Mobile Sdn Bhd to implement Malaysia’s second 5G network, ahead of the larger CelcomDigi and Maxis Bhd.

The statement announcing U-Mobile’s selection also included a line saying the firm was allowed to collaborate with other mobile network providers to develop the second 5G network.

Malaysia initially rolled out 5G in the country through a single wholesale network (SWN) model operated by the state-owned Digital Nasional Bhd.

Following concerns from MNOs and public pressure, the government announced in 2023 a transition to a dual-network model by this year.