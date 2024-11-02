JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — Strict action will be taken against foreign-registered vehicles found using Malaysian number plates to access subsidised RON95 petrol.

As reported in Harian Metro (HM), Johor road transport department (JPJ) director Azmil Zainal Adnan, stated that foreign vehicles displaying Malaysian number plates may face action under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Under this section, those found guilty may face severe penalties, including fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both,” he told HM.

Azmil Zainal stated that Malaysian law requires all motor vehicles to clearly display registration numbers on the front and rear of the vehicle as stipulated by the JPJ, and the use of false number plates is an offence that can be punished.

He added that although no complaints have been received about foreign nationals altering their vehicle number plates, JPJ officers will be carrying out operations to identify any offenders.

“Singaporean drivers are reminded to adhere to the regulations. JPJ will enforce compliance and enhance road safety standards,” he said.

The statement was made in response to a viral social media post claiming that a Singaporean driver was caught swapping their vehicle number plates for Malaysian ones in order to fill up with RON95 petrol.

Malay Mail could not independently verify that the driver in the photo actually did that. The photos online showed the car with a Singaporean plate, and a man entering the car.