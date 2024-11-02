KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Stealing from the dead is an utterly despicable act. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that strict action will be taken against any officers involved in such irresponsible behaviour.

He made this statement in response to a Harian Metro report revealing that four police officers, aged between 28 and 35, have been arrested in Setapak, with investigations into the theft currently underway.

“This is irresponsible and inhumane, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in such crimes.

“This serves as a reminder not just for all officers and personnel; but for myself as well,” he told the Malay daily.

Razarudin stated that a thorough and transparent investigation into the case will be conducted.

According to Harian Metro, all four suspects have been remanded for three days to assist with the investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

This arrest follows a report about the father of the victim, who is seeking justice for his 26-year-old daughter, found dead in a car in a condominium parking area in Setapak on October 1.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the investigation has been reopened under Section 379 of the Penal Code after initially being classified as a Police Inquiry Paper.

Additionally, the police seized a receipt and a piece of metal weighing approximately 11.52 grams.