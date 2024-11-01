JOHOR BARU, Oct 31 – A Sri Lankan man died after falling from a pedestrian bridge connecting JB Sentral and Sultan Iskandar Building during an immigration check on Thursday.

The incident, reported at around 4:48pm, involved a foreign worker believed to be in his 30s, employed as a factory operator, according to a statement from Johor Baru Selatan police.

“The victim is believed to have fallen onto a Perodua Myvi passing under the bridge and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Baru,” the police said.

“Initial investigations suggest the victim may have acted in this manner to evade inspection by immigration authorities.”

The body was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Johor Baru Selatan police confirmed that no criminal elements were suspected in the case, which has been classified as sudden death.

The authorities have yet to disclose further information on the immigration check that led to the fatal incident.

According to the police, the victim was seen attempting to escape before the fall.

The Sultan Iskandar Building is a major immigration checkpoint that links Malaysia with Singapore. The pedestrian bridge is frequently used by commuters moving between transportation hubs in Johor Baru.