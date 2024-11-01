KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah on the occasion of his 68th birthday today.

Anwar, in his Facebook post, prayed that His Royal Highness Sultan of Perak and Her Royal Highness Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, as well as the entire royal family, would be granted good health, guidance and blessings of Allah.

“May Your Royal Highness continue to rule the people of Perak Darul Ridzuan fairly and equitably,” he said.

In conjunction with Sultan Nazrin’s birthday, a total of 213 individuals will be conferred state medals and honours, in an investiture ceremony which will be held in two sessions, on Nov 9 and Nov 16, at Balairong Seri, Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar.

The Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad heads the list of recipients; he will be conferred the Darjah Dato’ Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak (SPMP), which carries the title of Datuk Seri. — Bernama