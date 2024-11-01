KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir today said the Ministry of Higher Education is still gathering facts over Malaysian student allegedly serving as mercenaries for Ukraine.

The higher education minister said he has yet to receive a report over the matter, amid claims that there are students involved in the war with Russia.

“We will check first. It’s too early for me to comment as I need to verify the facts first,” he told reporters after Friday prayer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia here.

“I will gather the information first. I will comment later because I have not received complete information.”

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police has been in contact with the Russian Embassy over the matter.

Recently, two photos showing a Malaysian MyKad and driver’s licence were circulating on social media, reportedly found on the battlefield between Ukraine and Russia.

The viral individual is allegedly involved as a mercenary in the “16th Rifle Battalion of Ukraine”, currently engaged with Russian forces in Ukraine.

Both documents were reportedly found after the Russian military captured a Ukrainian stronghold in Livadny, Zaporizhia, Ukraine.