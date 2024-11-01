KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — A total of 39 deaths, involving 38 fatal accidents, were recorded nationwide over a two-day period starting last Wednesday, coinciding with the Deepavali celebrations.

The Director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said 3,268 road accidents were also reported during the same period, Bernama reported today.

Breaking down the numbers, he said a total of 1,882 accidents reported on Wednesday, which resulted in 16 deaths.

He added that the road fatalities increased to 23 out of 1,386 accidents reported yesterday.

“During this period, the majority of fatalities involved motorcyclists and their passengers, with 32 people, while the remaining deaths involved drivers and passengers of other vehicles such as cars, trucks, bicycles, and multi-purpose vehicles,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He urged road users to always ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition and to adhere to established regulations, as well as to practise consideration and tolerance towards other road users.

“Plan your journeys, especially for long trips, and be aware of your surroundings and current information provided by government agencies and highway concessionaires,” he was quoted as saying.