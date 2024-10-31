KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Malaysians that Deepavali celebration is more than just festivities like eating and drinking, it is about continuing the journey towards goodness, justice, and a brighter future.

“All families from various races and the entire community, together we know the spirit of Deepavali as the celebration of light replacing darkness.

“We understand that this celebration’s purpose is to express that life is more than just food and drink, more than collective well-being, but to continue the journey towards goodness, justice, and a brighter future.

“May the spirit of Deepavali create opportunities for Hindus and others in Malaysia to lead the nation towards a more radiant light,” he said in his speech at the Madani Deepavali Open House at Sentul Depot, here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, other ministers and deputy ministers.

Hindu devotees in Malaysia today celebrate Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights.