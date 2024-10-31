KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today denied that ChatGPT subscriptions by OpenAI will be taxed under the Sales and Service Tax (SST).

He said that the matter was not discussed in the Cabinet nor in this year’s Budget.

“As of now, we have not discussed this matter, whether in the Cabinet or among ministers. There has been no discussion about a proposal to impose such a tax, and we know that any tax to be implemented must be brought to Parliament for approval, not just discussed at the Cabinet level.

“So, we haven’t heard about that in the Budget presentation for 2025 by the prime minister, so I believe it should not be entertained,” he told reporters at the sideline of the Madani Deepavali Open House at Sentul Depot, here.

Recently, social media users posted claims that OpenAI will impose an eight per cent SST on their subscriptions, which starts this December.