KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — A young boy revived his grandmother’s cherished memories of his late grandfather this Deepavali, crafting a heartwarming AI-powered video as a special gift.

Titled My Legendary Thatha (grandfather), the video — shared by Digital Minister Gobind Singh on Facebook today — conveys Deepavali wishes to Hindu devotees across Malaysia, merging tradition with technology.

The nearly two-minute clip opens with a man drawing back the curtains, as a gentle voiceover narrates, “This is my Ravi,” inviting viewers into scenes of Ravi’s youthful charm, his culinary talents, and his journey to winning his beloved’s heart.

Using AI, the boy animated an old photograph of his grandfather, bringing his youthful charm and spirit back to life, much to his grandmother’s delight.

The video concludes with a poignant message from the Digital Ministry: “May the light from the heart become the essence of innovation.”