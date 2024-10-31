KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Police are on the lookout for 18-year-old Puteri Ellyana Natasha Abdullah, who has been missing for over a week since she left for work on October 22.

The teenager was last seen when her father dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant in town, where she worked, according to a report by the New Straits Times today.

Tampin district police chief Superintendent Amiruddien Sariman said her father briefly made contact with her the following day (October 23), but her location remains unknown.

“At around 2pm on October 22, her father, in his 40s, dropped her off at her workplace. However, when he came to pick her up at 11pm, she was not there,” Amiruddien said today.

The father returned home, only to find that Puteri Ellyana hadn’t come back.

He suspected she might have gone to Rawang, Selangor, with a friend.

“The next day (October 23), the father filed a police report about her disappearance at the Rawang police station,” Amiruddien said.

Later that night, at 10.17pm, the father managed to reach her by phone.

“The girl told her father she was in Penang and would return after regaining her composure,” he added.

Despite this assurance, by October 29, Puteri Ellyana had still not returned and could not be reached.

Amiruddien is urging anyone with information to contact the Tampin district police at 06-4431999, or reach out to the investigating officer, Sergeant Major Hasmadi Haron, at 06-4411222 or the nearest police station.