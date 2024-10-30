KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will now have a chance to show that he is innocent in his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

In making his comment on the court case, Ahmad Zahid said he respects the rule of law and does not have any intent to dispute the High Court’s order earlier today for Najib to enter his defence against all 25 power abuse and money laundering charges in the 1MDB trial involving RM2.27 billion.

“This decision is not a confirmation that he has been proven guilty, but it is a space and chance for Datuk Seri Najib to defend himself and prove that he is not guilty,” Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said in a brief statement on his official Facebook page this afternoon.

Zahid appeared to suggest the “actual perpetrator” of the 1MDB financial misappropriation scheme is still at large.

“On behalf of Umno and Barisan Nasional and also as a friend, we are confident that Datuk Seri Najib is on the right side. We will continue to provide support to ensure that he receives justice.

“We will always pray for the actual perpetrator behind the 1MDB misappropriation to be brought to justice, and for Datuk Seri Najib to be given justice,” he said.

Earlier today, Najib said he will testify on oath and give a sworn statement from the witness stand, which means the prosecution will be able to cross-examine him.

Najib will be the first defence witness, and his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the defence plans to call in at least 11 defence witnesses.

Shafee also said Najib’s apology last week did not mean his client was admitting that he was guilty or aimed at getting a better outcome in court, but said the latter was only apologising as the 1MDB scandal had happened during his term as prime minister and finance minister.

Najib’s 1MDB trial before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah will continue on December 2.

Trial dates have been fixed from December this year until November next year, except in July next year.