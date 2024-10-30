KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) sessions in Dewan Rakyat every Tuesday that are usually answered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will instead be answered by ministers throughout November.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor said this was because the Prime Minister will be conducting visits abroad throughout the period.

He made the announcement before adjourning the third meeting of the third term of the 15th Parliament for this week, adding that the Dewan Rakyat would not convene tomorrow and Thursday due to Deepavali celebrations.

This week’s sitting saw 56 government and opposition MPs taking part in the debate of the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy level.

This brings the total of MPs who debated the bill to 131 after it was presented by Anwar in his capacity of Finance Minister on Oct 18.

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene this Monday (Nov 4). — Bernama



