KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are verifying the authenticity of claims that a Malaysian identity card and driving licence were found in Levadne, Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police are checking up on the claims by obtaining detailed information from the Foreign Ministry.

Several photos depicting a MyKad and Malaysian driving licence found in a battlefield had gone viral recently, which were reportedly found after Russian forces managed to take over a Ukrainian position in Levadne, Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that they were unable to confirm the veracity of the information and urged Malaysians to take precautions to ensure their personal safety while abroad. — Bernama