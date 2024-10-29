KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has enabled customers to log into the myTNB platform using MyDigital ID starting early 2025.

In a statement today, it said it will integrate MyDigital ID as an additional single sign-on (SSO) option and will invite myTNB subscribers to try the MyDigital ID login option in the initial rollout phase.

“They would receive exclusive invitations to update their myTNB app, allowing them to experience the benefits of MyDigital ID firsthand,” the company said.

TNB said this initiative aligns with TNB’s commitment to support the MyDigital agenda, which aims to streamline digital identity management in Malaysia while offering customers added convenience and security.

It added that integrating MyDigital ID’s SSO feature allows myTNB users to access multiple TNB services while enjoying enhanced protection against data breaches and fraud through centralised digital identity verification. — Bernama