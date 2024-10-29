KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — No samples of the ‘Shine Muscat’ grape variety contained pesticide residues exceeding the maximum residue limit (MRL), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The ministry said that the finding is the result of the Food Safety and Quality Programme conducted from 2020 to September 2024, in which a total of 5,561 samples of imported vegetables and fruits were analysed for pesticide residues.

“Out of 234 grape samples analyzed during this time, four (1.71 percent) were found not to comply with MRL, none of which involved Shine Muscat grapes,” the ministry said in a statement late last night.

The statement mentioned that inspections under the Hold, Test, and Release protocol will be imposed on subsequent imports, requiring that the food consignments be held for sampling.

Previously, the Thai Pesticide Alert Network claimed that Shine Muscat grapes contained pesticide residues above MRL.

The MOH stated that entry clearance will only be granted if the analysis results comply with the established MRL.

They clarified that an import ban will be imposed if there are repeated violations.

“As guidance for consumers, every imported and packaged food must include basic information, including the product’s country of origin.”

In this regard, consumers are advised to read labels as a guideline.

“The MOH is aware and concerned about consumers’ worries regarding this matter, and we continuously monitor entry points and local markets to ensure food safety is guaranteed,” it said.



