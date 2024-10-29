KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysia’s government-subsidised petrol prices make it one of the cheapest places in the world to fill up a car. But how does it compare with other countries?
In this article, we explore the cost of filling up three popular cars: the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Malaysian-made Perodua Bezza, and how far each car can travel on a full tank of petrol.
Malaysia: Driving on a budget
- Price per litre: RM2.05
- Toyota Camry (60-litre tank): RM123
- Honda Civic (47-litre tank): RM96.35
- Perodua Bezza (36-litre tank): RM73.80
Distances:
Toyota Camry: With a 60-litre tank and fuel efficiency averaging 13–14km/l, a full tank covers about 800km, enough for a round trip from Kuala Lumpur to Penang.
Honda Civic: At approximately 15–16km/l, a full tank covers 723km, ideal for a drive from KL to Kuala Perlis for the Langkawi ferry.
Perodua Bezza: Known for its fuel efficiency (21km/l), the Bezza can travel up to 765km on a full tank, covering a trip from KL to Penang and back.
Singapore: Small island, big costs
- Price per litre: RM7.70
- Toyota Camry: RM462
- Honda Civic: RM361.90
- Perodua Bezza: RM277.20
Although Singapore is a small country where driving distances are short from one end to the other, the cost of filling up a tank is nearly four times higher than in Malaysia.
While a Toyota Camry can still cover long distances, the hefty price tag of RM462 makes Singapore an expensive place to drive compared to its neighbours.
Hong Kong: The world’s most expensive petrol
- Price per litre: RM13 to RM14.20
- Toyota Camry: RM780 to RM852
- Honda Civic: RM664.40 to RM726.20
- Perodua Bezza: RM511.20
A full tank of petrol in Hong Kong costs nearly seven times more than in Malaysia, even though it covers the same distance.
Thailand: A regional comparison
- Price per litre: RM4.60
- Toyota Camry: RM276
- Honda Civic: RM216.20
- Perodua Bezza: RM165.60
Thailand offers a more reasonable comparison to Malaysia, with a Camry fill-up costing RM276.
The Camry can still cover roughly the distance from Bangkok to Phuket, but at more than double the cost of Malaysia’s petrol prices.
Indonesia: Similar prices, different landscape
- Price per litre: RM4.50
- Toyota Camry: RM270
- Honda Civic: RM211.50
- Perodua Bezza: RM162
In Indonesia, petrol prices are comparable to Thailand’s.
A Toyota Camry can travel approximately the distance from Jakarta to Surabaya — but Indonesian drivers pay over twice the price that Malaysians would for the same journey.
China: Petrol on the rise
- Price per litre: RM4.90
- Toyota Camry: RM294
- Honda Civic: RM230.30
- Perodua Bezza: RM176.40
China’s fuel prices are rising but remain more affordable than Hong Kong’s.
A full tank in a Toyota Camry can cover about two-thirds of the 1,200km journey from Beijing to Shanghai, though drivers still pay more than twice the cost in Malaysia.
Russia: Low prices, long drives
- Price per litre: RM2.60
- Toyota Camry: RM156
- Honda Civic: RM122.20
- Perodua Bezza: RM93.60
Russia boasts some of the most affordable petrol in the world.
At RM156, the cost of filling up a Toyota Camry in Russia is comparable to Malaysia’s low prices, covering the drive from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.
USA: Land of long highways and higher fuel prices
- Price per litre: RM4.10
- Toyota Camry: RM246
- Honda Civic: RM192.70
- Perodua Bezza: RM147.60
In the US, a Toyota Camry on a full tank can cover 800km, enough for a trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco, though it costs RM246 — more than double the cost in Malaysia.
United Kingdom: High costs for highways
- Price per litre: RM9.52
- Toyota Camry: RM571.20
- Honda Civic: RM447.50
- Perodua Bezza: RM342.72
The UK is among the costliest places to fill up.
A Toyota Camry will take you roughly the distance from London to Edinburgh — but at a staggering RM571.20, nearly five times the cost of filling up in Malaysia.
Malaysia’s fuel subsidies offer drivers exceptional value at the pump.
Whether driving a Perodua Bezza, Honda Civic or Toyota Camry, a full tank in Malaysia allows for significant travel distances at a fraction of the cost seen in other countries.
Meanwhile, in places like Hong Kong and the UK, drivers pay steeply to cover distances that Malaysians can travel for much less.