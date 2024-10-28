KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in seven states, until 6 pm today.

Based on the warning issued at 3.35 pm, which was uploaded on the department's social media accounts, the adverse weather conditions are expected to occur in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Kelantan.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the same weather conditions are expected in Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang.

Also listed is Terengganu, involving areas of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu. In Pahang, adverse weather conditions are expected in Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Bera.