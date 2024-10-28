KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on sceptics to accept the apology for the 1MDB scandal issued by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, reportedly said there is no need to read too deeply into his party predecessor’s remarks.

“The statement (apology) was made following the testimony by witnesses in court and Najib had come to a realisation then,” he was quoted by new portal Free Malaysia Today as telling reporters after an event here.

Zahid was also reported to have been asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s positive reaction to Najib’s apology.

“A leader must welcome an apology from anyone,” Zahid replied.

Last Thursday, Najib, who is currently serving his 12-year sentence at the Kajang Prison after being convicted of power abuse to misappropriate RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, issued an apology to Malaysians for the country’s largest financial scandal ahead.

The 71-year-old is still facing several other charges related to 1MDB and the High Court is scheduled to deliver its decision on whether or not Najib must enter his defence in the main 1MDB corruption case.

Najib claimed to have reflected over the past 26 months; at the same time, he denied any involvement.

Anwar has welcomed Najib’s apology, though some within the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition have expressed reservations and fear potential public backlash.