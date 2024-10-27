KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 27 — The implementation of the Sejahtera Komuniti Madani (Sejati Madani) programme to empower the community through socioeconomic improvement activities will involve all villages nationwide, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that although the programme could not be implemented in all the villages simultaneously, it is up to the parties responsible to improve the village economy.

“(Through) Sejati Madani, we are giving direct responsibility and challenging the villagers to do so, where they will each be given an allocation of between RM50,000 and RM100,000.

“The imam, village head, the penghulu, youth association, the womenfolks and the mosque committee, you get together and discuss properly.

“I give you the funds, you all decide what to do for the benefit of the villagers. You can buy tractors or boats, but the decision is not by one person (but) that of every representative of the village community that can revive the economy,” he said at an event with the community of Padang Rengas at Dataran Arena Square Pekan Isnin here. today.

Thus, Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance advised the village community to make the best decision to ensure the success of the programme, adding that RM1 billion is allocated for the initiative in the 2025 Budget. — Bernama