TEMERLOH, Oct 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the appointment of Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong as the investment advisor for the Chinese community in Malaysia does not affect Wee’s image or position as MCA president.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the appointment was based on a mutual understanding and to ensure investment opportunities are realised for the country’s progress.

“No, this is an understanding between us both and as an appreciation for his role in bringing in investors from China (and) for helping me as the Halal Industry Development Council chairman.

“I announced his appointment when he joined my delegation to Shanghai (China) last month and publicly at the 71st MCA annual general assembly last week. (His appointment) is based on his background and experience,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid told reporters this after officiating the 2024 Pahang BN Convention at Dewan Tun Razak here today, which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Through the appointment, Ahmad Zahid said, Wee would, among others, follow through or take follow-up action in listing potential China investors to invest in the country’s halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid said this when commenting on the action of several MCA leaders who are allegedly unhappy with Wee’s appointment as they felt it does not match his status as a BN component party leader who is usually given a ministerial position.

Wee, however, in a news portal report yesterday, urged MCA members to be far-sighted and said he was driven to leverage the party’s relationship with the Chinese government and make the appointment a platform to promote good relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, has left it completely to the authorities to investigate the China flag-raising incident which allegedly occurred during a gathering in front of the leaning tower of Teluk Intan, Perak.

“We have left it (to the) PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) to carry out investigations...,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed that the gathering on Thursday night (Oct 24) violated the terms of the permit issued to the organiser and police had recorded statements from several individuals, including the organisers and the Chinese nationals, to assist in investigations.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media and the Guan Gong Cultural Association of Malaysia later apologised for the incident, which it claimed was unplanned. — Bernama



