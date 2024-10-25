KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — A private school in Kota Damansara has closed temporarily until next month following a suspected food poisoning incident that affected several students, with tests confirming the presence of norovirus as the likely cause.

Sri KDU Schools said in a statement today that it had been working over the past few days to contain the infection and support affected students, according to a report published in The Star today.

“Whilst the situation has been difficult, especially for those who have been taken ill, we are very grateful for the support, advice and guidance that many in our community have contributed,” the school said.

It said health officials have inspected the food service at the school canteen, and the school voluntarily reported the issue to the education, health, and law enforcement agencies.

“The inspectors reviewed the kitchen procedures and took samples for testing. We will continue to work with them to identify the source of infection and implement any recommendations to mitigate future occurrences if necessary,” Sri KDU Schools added.

The school noted that it wanted to be open and transparent about the matter, given the spread of information on WhatsApp.

“We will continue to work closely with them to address concerns, identify the source of the infections, and put in place actions to address resultant concerns as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Most students affected have been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home, primarily for dehydration.

“One child is receiving ongoing treatment and is making good progress to recovery,” the statement said, adding, “There are no members of our community who are seriously ill at this time.”

While exact numbers were not disclosed, the school noted that most students recovered within 24 to 48 hours.

“Diagnostic tests that we have conducted on a sample of students and staff, as well as those treated at the hospital, have confirmed the presence of norovirus,” it said, noting that norovirus is easily spread in schools due to shared spaces and high-touch surfaces.

The school has implemented infection controls, closure, and deep cleaning to help break the chain of infection.

Sri KDU Schools also urged parents to avoid sharing unverified information or speculating online, particularly in WhatsApp groups, which it said could lead to confusion.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday, November 4, it said.