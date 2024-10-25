KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the organisers of the Guan Gong festival in Teluk Intan will be investigated over the flying of China’s national flags at the event.

Azizi said an investigation has been launched under Section 3 of the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act for displaying a foreign flag in a public area as well as under the Peaceful Assembly Act for failure to secure approval for a moving procession.

The offence of flying the foreign flag is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of no more than RM1,000, or both upon conviction

The Perak police chief added that the organisers will be made to identify the Chinese nationals involved in the incident held near Teluk Intan’s iconic leaning tower.

According to Free Malaysia Today earlier, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria accused Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming of involvement in the incident.

However, an aide to the minister has denied this, saying the video that Razman used to accuse Nga was not from the offending event, which the DAP leader also did not attend.

The organisers, the Guan Gong Cultural Association of Malaysia, has issued an apology over the incident, saying it was spontaneous and not preplanned.