



SINGAPORE, Oct 24 — A Malaysian citizen is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore after being involved in an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) here last Thursday while on the way home from work.

Akiff Zarr Ukasyah Shuhaimi, 28, who works as a supervisor at a food and beverage (F&B) company on Bencoolen Street here, was on his way back to Johor Bahru when he was run over by a large motorcycle after falling from his own motorcycle while trying to avoid another accident.

Akiff, who hails from Kelantan, sustained serious spinal injuries, a fractured left arm, and internal bleeding due to lung injuries.

His wife, Nur Syahirah Md Zohir, who works in Kulim, Kedah, said the family was asked to pay at least 50 per cent of the treatment costs at NUH before he could be transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.

As of October 23, the bill amounted to S$110,537.60 (about RM363,668).

Nur Syahirah, who appeared distraught, said that the family is now worried about the hospital bill that needs to be settled.

Akiff’s mother, Ku Amazon Tuan Yusof, who works as a teacher at a school in Kelantan, said that her family is now commuting daily from Johor Bahru to visit her second son.

She is appealing to the public for support in covering the hospital expenses and for prayers for her second son’s swift recovery, as he has always been a source of hope for the family.

“The doctor informed us that several surgeries are still required. We intend to have them performed in Johor later. Our priority is to settle the bill here, and then we will consider the next steps.”

“The doctor has also requested that we prepare a wheelchair. Our family has been trying to sell what we can, but all of that takes time, and we are running out of time,” she said.

“We are grateful to NUH for the treatment and their concern. The social workers have also met with us to inquire about our situation. We would like to thank those who have already contributed and those who will contribute in the future.”

She stated that so far, the contributions received amount to S$7,000 (about RM23,000).

Contributions can be channelled to the following account numbers: Ku Amazon Tuan Yusof (mother) (Maybank - 153039098822) or Nur Syahirah Md Zohir (wife) (CIMB - 7612785947). — Bernama



