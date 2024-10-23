KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The father of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram Police Station attack last May, was charged at the High Court here today with three counts of promoting the violent ideology of Daesh, providing support, and possessing firearms linked to the terrorist group.

Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, made the plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid, who then set Nov 15 for the case management.

For the first charge, Radin Imran is accused of knowingly encouraging acts of terrorism by instilling the Daesh ideology in his four children, Radin Luqman, Radin Romyullah, Farhah Sobrina, Mariah, and his wife Rosna Jantan at a house on Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, Johor, from late 2014 until May 17, 2024.

The charge, under Section 130JG(a) of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 30 years and a fine, if convicted.

For the second and third charges, the man is accused of supporting terrorist activities by possessing four homemade air rifles to carry out activities for the Daesh group and also for pledging allegiance to the terrorist group’s leader, Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi.

He was alleged to have committed the two offences at the same location at 10.45 am on May 17, 2024, and at the end of 2014, and charged under Section 130J(1)(b) and Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provide for life imprisonment or a maximum of 40 years in prison, or a fine, if convicted.

Before the same judge, Farhah Sobrina, 23, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of deliberately withholding information regarding offences related to Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130G(a) of the Penal Code.

The young woman was charged under Section 130M of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam prosecuted, while lawyer Fatima Zulaikha Ahmad Bashri represented the two accused.

In the attack on the police station on May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot by an assailant who was eventually shot dead in the incident. — Bernama